The programme features two ragdolls, Rosie and Jim, in a narrowboat called the Ragdoll. In this boat they would travel along the waterways of Central England with their friend Duck and the Ragdoll's owner. The owner is convinced that Rosie and Jim are just ordinary ragdolls; however, each time the boat is docked and the owner visits the town or village, Duck gives the signal by quacking and Rosie and Jim magically come to life and secretly follow the owner, often causing mishaps and hijinks that leave the boat owner and the person or people he/she visits quite bemused.