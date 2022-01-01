Not Available

Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, also known as Ross Kemp: Return to Afghanistan for series 2, is a Sky One British documentary series fronted by actor Ross Kemp about the British soldiers fighting in the War in Afghanistan as part of the International Security Assistance Force mission against the Taliban. The two series involved Kemp and a small embedded film crew following troops fighting in Helmand Province, documenting their part in the ongoing Operation Herrick. Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, first broadcast in January 2008, followed the 2007 deployment of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment. As a follow-up to the first series, Ross Kemp: Return to Afghanistan, first broadcast from 1 February 2009, followed the 2008 deployment of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, the 5th battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. In the first series Kemp and his crew participate in the Vikings' initial training in Britain for the deployment. They then visit the unit during their six-month tour, filming both life at rest and on fighting patrols in Helmand. The series finally covers their return to the UK. In the follow-up series Kemp returns to Afghanistan to assess how the conflict has changed since his first visit in 2007.