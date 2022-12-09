Rosy Lovers

Not Available

A family drama about a college student couple who unintentionally becomes parents and realize the true meaning of love and life. Jang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) is an immature mama’s girl who grew without experiencing any hardship in life. Unlike her parents’ will to marry her off to a promising man they choose for her, Jang Mi has the hope to marry someone she falls madly in love with. As she dates healthy and innocent engineering student Cha Dol (Lee Jang Woo), she slowly begins to realize the meaning of love.