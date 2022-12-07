Not Available

ROUGH CUT - WOODWORKING WITH TOMMY MAC invites viewers into the world of respected furniture maker Tommy MacDonald, as he travels to historic landmarks to gain design inspiration and then returns to his workshop to demonstrate the steps and techniques needed to create future family heirlooms. In each episode, MacDonald shares his skills and best practices, providing detailed project instructions for anyone interested in learning the basics of the craft. For the more experienced enthusiast, Tommy also showcases his more complex projects with advanced tips and techniques. Each half-hour includes three segments: "Basic Woodworking Techniques," "Weekend Projects" and "The Field Trip."