Not Available

Round The Twist is a wacky TV series written by the hilarious children's author, Paul Jennings. It follows the bizarre lives of the Twist family. Tony Twist (aka dad) and his three children- the twins Pete and Linda and youngest son, Bronson- move from "The Big Smoke" (the city) to the sea-side village of Port Niranda. They move into an old lighthouse, previously owned by their new neighbour, Nell, and their new lives begin. Strange things always happen to the Twist family, strange but hilarious things. Each episode is a self-contained story with an amazing twist in the tail.