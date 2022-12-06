Not Available

Roundhouse is a show that's hard to describe. The best way to explain it is to say that it was Saturday Night Live meets the Mickey Mouse Club- something that the entire family could enjoy. Roundhouse was filled with comical skits that used no real sets and cheap props (on purpose). The cast was made up of actors and actresses that were also extremely talented at singing and dancing. The lyrics to the theme song are as follows: Whenever my life keeps so down I know I can go down (down, down, down) To where the music and the fun never ends As long as that music keeps playing You know what I'm saying I know that I can find a friend... Down at the Roundhouse! In 1993, the entire cast won a Young Artist Award for their outstanding work on the series.