Comedian Kurt Braunohler has a plan: Jet ski the length of the mighty Mississippi, raise enough money to send 500 goats and 1,000 chickens to Africa, and spread as much absurdity and joy as possible along the way. Join him as he reconnects with old friends and makes new ones, performs stand-up and engages in good old-fashioned hijinks at each one of his stops along the great American river.