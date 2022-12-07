Route 66: Marathon Tour: Chicago to L.A.

Not Available

Take a trip across the country and back in time and re-discover the America of years gone by on the historic Route 66. Called the Main Street of America, it linked east and west for nearly 60 memorable years and became part of our national folklore in the process. More than 2400 miles of roadside diners, small towns, tepee-shaped motels and frozen custard stands helped thread the fabric of America. Many journeymen and dreamers traveled its storied path west in fulfillment of their hopes for glory and prosperity. Now, discover Route 66 like never before in this 5 disc collection of all the nostalgia and kitsch that made it a piece of Americana. See the road, hear the stories and take the journey along the Mother Road from its starting point in Chicago until it hits the ocean in L.A. The road may no longer be in service, but its legend lives on in every mile of trail that still exists. ROUTE 66: THE MARATHON TOUR covers the journey in six hours of lively, fun-filled stories and anecdotes that will make you want to take the trip again and again! Immortalized in American pop culture through song and story, Route 66 inspired John Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath and Bobby Troup’s jazzy tribute to the country by-way. With tons of bonus features including rare photos and a profile of the Corvette, another American classic, ROUTE 66: THE MARATHON TOUR is one ride you’ll never forget. So fasten your seatbelt, hold on tight and, like the song says: “Get your kicks on Route 66!”