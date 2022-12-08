Roy (2010)

Not Available

Animated comedy series for the CBBC Channel. Roy thinks he's just like any normal 11 year old... the trouble is he's animated! Roy features a living cartoon trapped in the real world. This comedy, filmed as a fly-on-the-wall documentary series, combines hand-drawn animation with real-world drama as it follows how one boy struggles to fit in. Roy thinks he's just like any normal 11 year old. Born into a real world, he is an every-day kid living in an every-day house in an every-day street in a suburb of Dublin and inside he feels just like an ordinary kid. He shares the same hopes, aspirations, friendships and fallings out. The trouble is he's animated! How do you blend in with the crowd when you can squash and stretch, involuntarily turn blue when you're sad, green when you're jealous, and produce a flock of twittering birds when you get a bump on the head?