Roy & HG's Russian Revolution

The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games will be hosting the greatest winter sports athletes in the world, thousands of spectators and...comedians? Having been a satirical commentary duo across many Olympic events, it's only fitting that Roy Slaven and H.G. Nelson are joining the Australian Olympic Team to provide their comedic views to a national audience. Recorded in front of a live audience, 'Roy and H.G's Russian Revolution' brings the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games veterans together yet again to analyse and comment on sports such as curling, snowboard slopestyle and figure skating in a way that nobody else could.