Royal Canadian Air Farce is a comedy troupe consisting of Performers Roger Abbott, Don Ferguson, Luba Goy, John Morgan and writers Gord Holtam and Rick Olsen.This television series are shown every week on CBC Television where you will hear Air Farce's unique and hilarious blend of topical humor aimed at our country's (and the world's) most newsworthy people and events. Air Farce began in Montreal, Quebec in 1970. John Morgan and Martin Bronstein founded the improvisational theatre revue, "The Jest Society" and the original members were John Morgan, Martin Bronstein, Patrick Conlon, Gay Claitman and Roger Abbott. But as of January 1971, The Jest Society was John Morgan, Martin Bronstein, Roger Abbott, Don Ferguson and Luba Goy, performing on stage in Toronto and Ottawa. Dave Broadfoot joined them in 1973, and this group became "The Royal Canadian Air Farce", debuting on CBC Radio o