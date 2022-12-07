Royal Family

Not Available

For 18 years Kim In Sook has been ignored and never regarded as sister-in-law by her husband’s brother and sisters. She’s been isolated by everybody in her husband family and she lived like an invisible person. The thing got worse when her husband died in a helicopter crash. Since then, her mother-in-law tried to turn her into an interdicted person and deprived her of her guardianship of her son. Then Han Ji Hoon, who has a relationship with her mysterious past appeared as the lawyer of JK clan. And he witnessed her miserable situation. Then he decides to help her and resets his goal of life. That is, to turn In Sook, a woman who has been treated as rubbish into a Queen. Ji Hoon leads a double life in JK clan, and makes arduous effort for the goal of saving In Sook. Accidentally he finds that his feelings toward In Sook is more than gratitude and pity. She has become the only woman who makes his heart beating faster at her sight. It’s just an untutored feeling. And he could abandon it just for the sake of In Sook. The story of Kim In Sook's battle against all odds to rise to the top of JK Group with the help of the lawyer Han Ji Hoon, a man who has supported her since they were children.