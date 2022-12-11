Royal Nirvana

Not Available

A story that follows a crown prince who faces enemies from all sides and falls in love with a maidservant who wants to kill him. He is a son simply yearning for his father's love but is feared and suppressed due to his position. Despite the conflicts, the Crown Prince is a man willing to sacrifice his life and reputation for his country. Xiao Ding Quan is appointed as the Crown Prince during the fourth year of the King's rule. He solidifies his control in the military through the support of the famous general Gu Si Lin, his uncle from his mother's side. In the political arena, he receives the guidance and advice of the righteous Lu Shi Yu who holds a high position in court.