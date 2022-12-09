Royal Nirvana Special

Not Available

A story about unlocking the years of hurt and resentment that has caused the strained relationship between Xiao Dingquan and his father, the King. Despite his position as the crown prince, Xiao Dingquan (Luo Jin) was unloved and unfavored by his own father (Huang Zhizhong). Through countless incidents, he has grown into a man of wisdom and courage. After Qi Wang (Jin Han) was sent into exile, Xiao Dingquan intended to leave peacefully with Lu Wenxi (Li Yitong) but discovers that she is being threatened by unknown forces. Xiao Dingquan no longer wishes to be caught in the endless infighting and rife and hopes to settle the dispute through Zhao Wang's marriage. Xiao Dingquan and Lu Wenxi join hands with Xu Changping (Wang Yu) to change the tides in their favor in order to find the mastermind. As the news of Gu Silin's death spreads and Xiao Dingquan sets out to Changzhou to control the situation, the king finally shows remorse as he apologizes to Xiao Dingquan.