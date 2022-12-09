Not Available

"Royal Secrets" is a fascinating chronicle of human nature in power - its vices and virtues, strengths and failings. It is also an original and exciting guide to the huge sweep of European history out of whose bloody struggles for power the great European traditions of democracy, justice and chivalry painfully emerged. The ancient cult of royalty has always fascinated and inspired writers, historians and diarists. Stepping beyond the well-worn paths of history books, these half hour films will use little-known anecdotal stories to bring the personalities of those distant figures vividly to life.