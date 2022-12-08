Royal Television Society Lecture

Not Available

The RTS Huw Wheldon Lecture is an annual event commemorating one of the most inspiring programme makers and television managers of his era - Sir Huw Wheldon. He was former editor of the landmark arts series Monitor, then head of documentaries, followed by controller of BBC One before becoming Managing Director of BBC TV until his retirement in 1975. During a distinguished career he was also Royal Television Society President from 1979 to 1985. The annual lecture is given by a programme maker specifically about an aspect of programme making. Previous speakers include David Attenborough, John Simpson, Paul Abbott, Peter Bazalgette and Simon Schama and subjects have ranged from children's TV to natural history; reporting from war zones to the state of popular drama.