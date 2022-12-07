Not Available

RSPCA Animal Rescue - An observational documentary series about the highly pressured work faced by the RSPCA, hosted by blue Wiggle Anthony Field. It's a fierce and sometimes emotional journey for the inspectors as they confront cases of horror and heartbreak during their job to rescue the lost, neglected, abandoned and abused animals of Australia - a country with one of the greatest pet populations per capita in the world. The show was filmed during the summer months of 2006 and 2007 in the states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. In RSPCA Animal Rescue, the audience will witness some extraordinary rescues - from a cow in a river and a horse in a ditch to a wounded pelican shot by an arrow as well as many cats and dogs who've become hurt or been left without adequate care. Each year, more than 138,000 animals are given shelter at one of the many branches of the RSPCA across Australia. Many are rescued by the inspectors, some surrendered, and others are brought to their clinics by one of the many Animal Ambulances that support the main branch offices. RSPCA Animal Rescue gives the viewer an up-close look at the work and care the RSPCA give to animals. It’s often a high drama environment where frontline staff make life and death decisions everyday, occasionally risking their own safety for the life of an animal. (Source: Seven)