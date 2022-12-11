Not Available

RTL Nieuws is a Dutch television news service produced by RTL Nederland. The national and international news service produces 17 bulletins each weekday and six weekend bulletins for RTL4 and RTL7, reaching a total audience of about 1.5 million people. With the evening broadcast sometimes reaching over 2 million viewers. RTL Nieuws' main competitor is NOS Journaal, broadcast by the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting for public service television and radio. RTL co-operates primarily with the Flemish commercial television channel VTM and RTL Germany for international news coverage.