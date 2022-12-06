Not Available

Welcome to the Rubik, the Amazing Cube guide at TV Tome. After hitting a bump on the road, a magician's stagecoach drops a crate containing a magical Rubik's Cube, which is magically animated and speaks. Three children find and take care of it. But trouble stirs up when the magician finds out that his magical Rubik's Cube is missing. He decides that there is only one way to get back Rubik. And that is to steal the cube from the kids. But the children (and Rubik) always foils the magican's plans. Rubik has magical abilities, such as flight, when his cube colors are aligned. Will the magician ever get Rubik back? You'll have to watch to find out!