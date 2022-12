Not Available

Billie Frank, an out of work alcoholic actress, used to be somewhat of a star in her day, but now she's all washed up. With the help of her mother, Trudy, Billie tries to pick up the pieces of her life and move on. Billie meets Dave, a guy who lives in her apartment building, and is also an alcoholic. The show is based upon their relationship, along with all the others in AA with them.