Ruff-Ruff, Tweet & Dave is a show about choices. For as well as being our lead characters, Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave also act as the three possible answers to a series of multiple choice games, puzzles and questions peppered throughout their adventures. As each character champions a different choice, no matter what the question is, the answer our viewers at home are called upon to shout out is always either, Ruff-Ruff, Tweet or Dave. This simple device of using our characters’ names as answers to different types of questions is key to the show’s appeal… bringing character to multiple-choice and simplicity to the answers.