Rugrats Pre-School Daze is the second spin-off series to the Nickelodeon TV series Rugrats and the last series in the Rugrats franchise. It focuses on Angelica Pickles and Susie Carmichael as preschool students and is based on the Rugrats episode that piloted it. It first aired in the United Kingdom on July 25, 2005, and all episodes have been released on DVD in the United States. The show aired on Nickelodeon in the United States from November 16, 2008 to December 7, 2008 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time. With only four episodes produced and aired, it is the shortest-lived of all of the Nicktoons ever produced. The complete series was released on February 28, 2013 on iTunes.