Ruk Nirun Juntra

The love story of an immortal man and an ordinary girl. Tongjan, an accountant who leads a simple and quiet life, is about to have a deathly adventure when she accidentally walks into a drug deal gone bad. Tacha, a multi-millionaire, saves her from multiple dangerous encounters as she is a witness against the "Black Pearl" gang. Tacha is naturally drawn to her as she resembles his ex-love. He is determined not to lose her again. Tacha's immortal life began when he battled a vampire with a dagger through the heart 200 years ago, and droplets of blood splashed onto his lips. Tongjan slowly learns that she has fallen for this vampire, but is she able to accept his being under the moonlight?