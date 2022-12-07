Not Available

Rules of Engagement

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT is a comedy about the different phases of male/female relationships, as seen through the eyes of an engaged couple, Adam and Jennifer; a long-time married pair, Jeff and Audrey; a single guy on the prowl, Russell; and his office assistant, Timmy. As they find out, the often confusing stages of a relationship can seem like being on a roller coaster: people can describe them to you, but to really know what it's like, you have to take a ride for yourself.

Cast

Patrick WarburtonJeff Bingham
Megyn PriceAudrey Bingham
Oliver HudsonAdam Rhodes
Bianca KajlichJennifer Morgan
Adhir KalyanTimmy Patel
David SpadeRussell Dunbar

