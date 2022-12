Not Available

(1966) More at IMDbPro » ad feedback Buddy Overstreet was an everyday, ordinary sort of guy... until the one day he overheard a member of "The Syndicate" (a crime organization) say the words "Chicken Little!" Now The Syndicate has decided Buddy knows too much and must be silenced for good. The show follows the comic misadventures of Buddy as he travels from town to town, trying to evade people who are trying to kill him. It is kind of like "The Fugitive", only played for laughs.