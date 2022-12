Not Available

Jang Mi is a woman with a warm personality which makes her kind to everyone. She is 26-years-old and a graduate student majoring in culinary arts. She was brought up in a wealthy family, but loses everything one day when her father passes away. Jang Mi's life changes completely after her father's death. While Jang-Mi struggles to make a living, she meets a man who is the grandson of a food company president and they become involved romantically.