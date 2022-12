Not Available

Run, Joe, Run was a Saturday morning television program that aired on NBC from 1974 to 1976. Joe, a trained member of the military's K9-Corp., was falsely accused of attacking his master, Sergeant Corey. Joe managed to escape before being killed and a bounty was put on his head. While Sergeant Corey tried to find him before the authorities did, Joe managed to help the people he encounterd on his travels.