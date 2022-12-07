Not Available

Runaway chronicles the life of the Raders, an average middle-class American family who just moved to Bridgewater, Iowa from Potomac, Maryland. Although they may look like the perfect family neighbors see every day in their lives, the Raders are also a family with a secret: they are frequently on the run from the law. That's because Paul Rader, the patriarch of the family, was convicted for a crime that he didn't commit. But there is also another reason for trying to keep his family together: they are also hunted by the real killer, who had made good on targeting his family, especially his children. These two reasons alone are enough for Paul (similar to the plot line of The Fugitive) to seek out the evidence that will clear him and end the nightmare that put him and his family in hiding from the justice system, which seeks to capture him and the person who framed him. -- Wikipedia