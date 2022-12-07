Runaway ~Aisuru Kimi no Tame ni~

Not Available

Four young people have been arrested for crimes they did not commit. When one of them learns that his daughter is in a critical condition because of an incurable heart ailment, he decides to break out of the jail. He is joined by three other prisoners who also decide to break out of jail. Although their motives and backgrounds are different, all of them are innocent and there are reasons why they cannot wait till their release. They have to get out of jail as soon as they can. So they band together and begin to plan their escape in order to accomplish their goals. Bound for Tokyo, they have to overcome frequent challenges for the sake of their families and loved ones.