Not Available

Runaway Lugaai is a Hindi web series that unfolds the life of Rajnikant Sinha, son of MLA Narendra Sinha. Rajnikanth, fondly known as Rajni, has been a naive and submissive person all his life which has led him to lead his life on the directions of his politician father. So much so, that his professional career also goes up for a toss because of his father being a politician. However, things turn better when Rajni meets Bulbul, the love of his life. Bulbul is a cheerful, spirited girl who was love at first sight for Rajni. As he gets married to her, the tale of opposites attract comes true, However, Rajni’s happiness is short-lived as one fine day he comes back to find Bulbul missing. When Bulbul is nowhere to be found, Rajni goes out on a frenzied search for her. What is the reason behind Bulbul’s disappearance? Is this some political conspiracy against the family or is an ex-lover involved?