Not Available

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    World of Wonder

    They come armed with stilettos, feathers, and sequins, prepared for a battle where one false move-or eyelash-could spell doom. They are the best of the best, the top queens from Drag Race seasons 1-4, and they're ready to lip-synch for their lives to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens. Join RuPaul as he welcomes back the most celebrated queens of the past for a special edition of Drag Race that promises to be the wildest, most jaw-dropping and outrageous Drag Race yet.

    Cast

    		RuPaulHimself - Host / Judge
    		Michelle VisageHerself - Judge

    View Full Cast >

    Images