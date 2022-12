Not Available

Rural Drift is a partially scripted comedy series that fortunes of a hapless Auckland resident, Orlando Stewart, as he heads blindly into the country in a desperate attempt to downsize, escape the stresses of the city and set up a small rural based business. The problem is he doesn't have a clue. Utilising the look and story telling techniques of the mockumentary comedy, Rural Drift is a sharply observed satire that mixes real life with set up scenarios.