Rush to the Dead Summer

When Li Xia and her best friend enroll into the arts specialized Qian Chuan secondary school, they meet the legendary Fu Xiao Si and Lu Zhi Ang. Together, the group of youths officially begin their beautiful high school life. After graduation, the friends part with everyone going their separate ways, but everyone continues to fight for their dreams. However, they're all gradually changing and thus become doubtful about the origin of their friendship. A span of ten years makes them realize that other than memories, nothing can be eternal, but they learnt to love and grow.