Russell Edward Brand (born 4 June 1975) is an English comedian, actor, and author. In 2004, Brand achieved mainstream fame in the UK as the host of Big Brother's Big Mouth, a Big Brother spin-off. In 2007, he had his first major film role in St Trinian's. He became known in the United States in 2008, after his major role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall; the film led to a starring role in Get Him to the Greek in 2010. He also worked as a voice actor for animated films Despicable Me in 2010 and Hop in 2011. He starred in the 2011 remake of the 1981 Dudley Moore film Arthur. Brand is noted in the British media for his eccentricity and for controversies such as his dismissal from MTV after he dressed as Osama bin Laden, his behaviour as presenter of various award ceremonies and his former drug use. In 2008, he resigned from the BBC following prank calls he made to actor Andrew Sachs on The Russell Brand Show, which led to major changes to the BBC's policy. His drug use, alcoholism and promiscuity have influenced his comedic material and public image. He is also widely known for his short marriage to Katy Perry which ended in 2012.