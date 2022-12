Not Available

Russell has been busy cementing his place as one of the hottest properties in comedy with his BBC6 Music show every Sunday, loads of Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks on BBC2, Would I Lie To You? and Live At The Apollo on BBC1, Law of the Playground on Channel 4 and Tough Gig, The Brits and The British Comedy Awards on ITV! But it is on stage where Russell really storms it.