Russell Howard's Good News Extra

Russell Howard presents the hit show whose previous series pulled in up to 2.9 million viewers a week and was the most requested BBC Three programme on iPlayer. The show is completely topical and totally up-to-date - with each episode put together just 48 hours before transmission - so there is no way of predicting what will feature in the each episode, but expect Russell to provide his own unique take on the big stories getting our news media in a flap as well as highlighting some of the more overlooked items that have caught his eye during his forensic trawl through the newspapers, websites and TV stations. The previous series saw Russell cover the Icelandic volcano that brought Europe's air travel to a halt, the highs and lows of the most closely fought general election campaign in recent memory, as well as pop star Craig David becoming an ever-so-unlikely spokesman for a good cause.