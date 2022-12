Not Available

Def Comedy Jam is an HBO television series produced by Russell Simmons. The series had its original run from July 1, 1992 to January 1, 1997. Simmons was inspired to make Def Comedy Jam by Jerry Lewis' movie The Nutty Professor. The show returned on HBO's fall lineup in 2006. Def Comedy Jam helped to launch the careers of several African-American stand-up comedians.