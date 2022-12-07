Not Available

In the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, state-owned assets and resources of the former world superpower were seized by a tiny group of smart, ruthless, and well-connected businessmen. The group, collectively dubbed the Russian oligarchs, quickly joined the ranks of the world’s richest people -- and now battle Russian president Vladimir Putin for economic and political control of the country. In a political climate in which journalists and other critics of the Kremlin face imprisonment and even assassination, Russian Godfathers is a thoroughly up-to-date investigation of the rise and fall of the Russian oligarchs and their ongoing war with Putin’s 21st Century Russian "Democracy." With unprecedented access to the oligarchs themselves - currently at war with Putin - this three-part series offers unique insight into the ruthless struggle for wealth, power and control over Russia and its resources. An Oxford Film & Television Production for the BBC, Russian Godfathers aired as part of Link TV’s Spotlight series. It won the British Grierson Award for Best Documentary Series.