Four strangers: One goal: to win a head to head competition for a chance at $100,000. One wrong answer could be their last! This is Russian Roulette! Edited my itiparanoid13 and main contributor to episode guide Otto9000. This show has one of the most unique formats I have ever seen. There are 6 holes on the stage. There are 4 contestants. Each is standing in a different hole. One drop zone is activated. Each receives $150 just for standing inside a hole. A challenger is selected. Mark reads the question. The challenger chooses someone to answer the question. If it is answered correctly, the player gets $150. For each correct question, another drop zone is activated. There can be five drop zones at the most activated at once. However, if time runs out or if someone answers incorrectly, the name of the game is all the contestant thinks about. If it is answered incorrectly, the challenger gets the challengee's money. The person who answered incorrectly hears the