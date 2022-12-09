Not Available

Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The road to becoming an empress is paved with treachery. Ruyi is a consort who quickly learns to navigate the treacherous politics of the the royal court and move up the ranks. After becoming Empress, Ruyi still must survive the many conspiracies against her. Her relationship with Emperor Qianlong becomes eroded even when Ruyi is able to overcome the challenges. Can Ruyi maintain her role as Empress under such difficult circumstances?

Cast

Zhou XunUlanara Ruyi
Wallace HuoAisin Gioro Hong Li
Janine ChangKeliyete Hailan
Dong JieFucha Langhua
Xin ZhileiJin Yuyan
Tong YaoGao Xiyue

Images