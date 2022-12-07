Ryoko's Case File

Not Available

Ryoko Yakushiji is the gifted and beautiful Superintendent of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police; no matter what the problem – science gone wrong or supernatural monsters – it seems there is nothing she cannot solve. With her new partner, the mild mannered Junichiro Izumida, she sets about tackling some of Tokyo's most terrible crimes. However, as Izumida quickly discovers, Ryoko's talent comes with a big ego and some strange personal baggage; cleaning up the streets of Tokyo becomes not just a matter of finding the bad guys, but trying to survive Ryoko's attitude problem as well! *Based on a series of light novels written by Tanaka Yoshiki and illustrated by Kakinouchi Narumi.