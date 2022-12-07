Not Available

Twenty-two years ago an earthquake destroyed the Kanagawa region of Japan. It caused the land to split and project upwards reaching extraordinary heights. It created the secluded area known as The Lost Ground. After the earthquake, The Lost Ground became home to a rising number of alter users, those with the psychic ability to change matter and create alters with unique powers. To control this lawless land the special police force, HOLD was created within an anti-alter unit, HOLY. But none of this matters to a native alter user, Kazuma. He is one of the few people that is gifted with the Alter ability. It allows him to turn his right arm and torso into a metallic alloy.