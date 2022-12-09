S: The Last Policeman

Not Available

The NPS (Nationai Police Safetyrescue) was formed to combat extreme crimes like terrorism, which is beyond the scope of the ordinary police force. Their purpose is to catch criminals alive. The elite members in the police organization formed NPS to strengthen the authority of SAT (Special Assault Team). When the NPS cannot solve a crime then they send in SAT. When SAT succeeds their authority strengthens. Ichigo (Osamu Mukai) is a member of NPS. He is a former boxer, but became a police officer at the age of 23. In his second year as a police officer, he was scouted by the NPS. His strength is hand to hand combat at close range. He is also blunt with strangers. Iori (Gou Ayano) is a member of SAT. He is the best shooter in the group and possesses a calm and steady personality. Ichigo and Iori, with their different personalities, find themselves having constant conflicts.