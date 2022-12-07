Not Available

This is a series about three friends that live their lives in a different way, but they have one thing in common: they are single. They talk to eachother about there opinions about men, relationships, life and their failures. The leading parts in S1ngle are played by Katja Römer Schuurman (Stella), Bracha van Doesburg (Fatima) and Eva van der Gucht (Nienke). Stella, Fatima and Nienke work in a local hospital at the same department and have become friends next to colleagues. Stella is the tough one of the three, she could have been a guy in a wonderful female body. Fatima is the blonde dreamer who believes in the knight in shining armor. Nienke is the leader of the tree. She is a passionate lady, an impressive appearance. In a local café they talk about men, relationships and life.