Not Available

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is the story of a saas-bahu relationship retold through a young and simple girl's point of view, whose name is Gopi. Raised by her loving Mama and tyrannical Mami, Gopi has been bereft of the true love of a mother. She craves the same love, and hopes to win it from the family she is married into. Gopi's life is ruled by her Mami Urmilaben and her street smart cousin, Rashi, who undermine her and treat her like a servant. Gopi has no ambitions and is uneducated. Her only dream is to have a loving husband and in-laws. Kokilaben Modi is a strong willed woman whose dream is to become a mother-in-law and rule over her daughter-in-law. Unlike Kokilaben, Hetal is a simple woman who tries to keep the family together. Kokila has raised her son Aham to only listen to her commands. Aham is a workaholic and will let nothing come in his way to success. Kokilaben's husband, Parag, is the reason Kokilaben has been so strict with Aham's upbringing. She doesn't want Aham to turn into a couch potato like his father. Koki also feels that if her husband would have done well, she would have got more importance in the family. Hetal's son Jigar, on the other hand, is sweet and simple like his mother and father, Chirag. Jigar is not as ambitious as Aham and works under Aham. Baa is Hetal and Kokila's mother-in-law and everyone loves and respects her. Kokila, however, never listens to her and marches to the beat of her own drums. The story begins with Kokilaben's search for the perfect bahu for her son, Aham. She wants a simple and docile girl who she can rule over. Her search ends with Gopi. She marries off Aham and Gopi. Gopi's cousin, Rashi, manipulates her way into the house and marries Jigar. Her only motive is ruling over her simple mother-in-law Hetal and husband Jigar. Gopi, being innocent, has no clue what awaits her in her sasural. What will happen when Gopi and Rashi enter their sasural? Will Gopi find her mother in her Sasuma?