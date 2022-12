Not Available

Oliver, an orphaned, anthropomorphized dog in Victorian-era England, searches for his mother. To accomplish his goal, he must first make his escape from the evil custodian of the orphanage and the custodian's two accomplices, Scratch and Sniff. Luckily, Oliver can rely on the help of his friends, Dodger (a rabbit) and Charlie (a pig), along with Fagan (a fox), Nancy (a cat), and Annuschka (another dog). This show aired on the Fox Family Channel.