Sabki Laadli Bebo is a Hindi/Punjabi-language television drama-series that aired on STAR Plus. The series premiered on March 11, 2009 and was produced by Endemol India and Sachidanand Productions. Sabki Laadli Bebo is all about a cute, cheerful, innocent girl Bebo, who is loved by her family immeasurably. This affluent, respectable, traditional Punjabi family of three brothers and their parents always yearned for a girl. Their happiness knew no bounds when, after years, God answered their prayers and a daughter was born. It was concluded on March 25, 2011.