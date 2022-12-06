Sabrina (1970)

Not Available

Welcome to the Sabrina guide at TV Tome. There were many incarnations of Sabrina, most were merely reruns of 28 half-hour segments, sharing slots with the Groovy Goolies, and the Archies, but he third season showed new episodes. Sabrina's legacy lived on after the 1970's, as the repulsive Rotunda Repulsa, a troll with a power hunger, turned Sabrina into an adolescent. That started the 1999 revival series, which was 'supposedly' spun off the live-action show, whilst it was actually supposed to be started a few years after cancellation of the orginal Sabrina cartoon. Lucky for us, it did not. The live-action show made it popular, and the show that originally was not, came to be better than it was originally planned. The further adventures of Sabrina appear in Sabrina comic books, published by Archie Comics, which is where this whole "chaos" began! :)