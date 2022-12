Not Available

In the town of Greendale lives half-witch Sabrina Spellman, a cute twelve year-old with a big secret. Despite her uncle's warnings, Sabrina "borrows" spells from the spookie jar and wreaks middle school havoc with her friend Harvey - who has no clue about Sabrina's powers. Between Sabrina's unpredictable relatives and her hilariously miscast spells, Sabrina's life is one big fun-filled adventure just waiting to happen!