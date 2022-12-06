Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

Not Available

Sabrina Spellman, a perfectly normal 16-year-old, is informed by her aunts, Hilda and Zelda, that they are witches. She lives with them in Massachusetts while preparing to receive her witch's license. Along the way, she gets into many scrapes while figuring out how certain spells work. She also has to keep the secret from her boyfriend, Harvey, friends Jenny and later Valerie, stuck-up nemesis Libby, and her ever-suspicious vice-principal, Mr. Kraft. Now entering adulthood, Sabrina begins a career in journalism with her first paying job at Scorch, an alternative music magazine that focuses on everything and anything "cutting edge." Sabrina has now ended its 7 year long run, but remains a close loved show in our hearts.